Passengers stranded at Vizag Railway Station as CAA protests intensify

Passengers travelling, via Indian Railways in Andhra Pradesh and other states, have been

bearing the brunt of the protests, happening in Assam, against the Citizenship (Amendment)

Act (CAA), 2019. More than twenty trains have been cancelled. Many passengers bound for Guwahati, Howrah, and other parts of Assam, were stranded at various stations including Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Palasa, and Visakhapatnam due to the CAA protests. A number of the passengers have gone broke after having spent all their money. Anguish and chaos were rife at the Visakhapatnam railway station, as the officials didn’t have any definitive news on the schedule.

Apart from the South Eastern Railway officials cancelling the trains due to security reasons,

protesters had blocked the railway tracks of the Chennai-Howrah main railway line. This

affected the train services under the Waltair division.

According to officials, some trains that run between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been cancelled as the connecting trains from various stations have also been cancelled. Public agitation as part of CAA protests, at the Howrah and the Kharagpur Railway Stations, caused the cancellation.

As on Monday, the following are the trains that were cancelled, as they were travelling via

Howrah:

Sealdah-Puri Express Howrah-Chennai Coromandal Express Howrah-Yesvantpur Express Howrah-Chennai Mail Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express.

The following is the list of trains that are cancelled due to the CAA protests:

Tirupati-Howrah Express Ernakulam-Howrah Express Yesvantpur-Howrah Express Chennai-Puri Express Vasco da Gama- Howrah Amaravati Express Yesvantpur-Howrah Express Chennai-Puri Special Mysore-Howrah Express Yesvantpur-Howrah Express Guwahati-Bangalore Cantonment Express Agartala-Bangalore Cantonment Express Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur Express.

A similar situation was seen in West Bengal, where the CAA protests have taken a violent turn

leaving thousands of passengers stranded at multiple railway stations in the state. A one-way special train was run from Secunderabad on Monday for the benefit of the passengers.