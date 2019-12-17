APSSDC to organise a Skill Connect Drive for women in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will conduct a Skill Connect Drive for women at St. Joseph’s College for Women (Autonomous), Visakhapatnam on 17 December 2019.

As per the notification, released by the APSSDC, the participating companies are HDFC, Adecco, IDA Automation Private Limited, and Anil Neerukonda Hospital. Candidates with a specialization in nursing are eligible for the roles of staff nurse, X-ray technician, and MRI & CT technician. Graduates with any degree, can apply for the position of customer support and data processing executives. Candidates who have passed Intermediate are eligible to apply for the roles of ticket booking and helpdesk executives. The minimum age for applying is 18 years while the maximum age is 29 years.

In order to register for the job fair, candidates can visit the official website of APSSDC (www.apssdc.in). After updating their details, the applicants are required to download the admit card from the website. The admit card, along with copies of certificates of the qualifying examination, their updated resume and photocopies of their Aadhar card should be submitted at the job fair. The candidates will be recruited based on their performance in the interviews. The selected candidates will be posted in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam with a monthly salary ranging from Rs 11,500/- to Rs 14,300/-, depending on the hiring company.

Drive date: 18 December 2019

Timings: 9 AM to 5 PM

Venue: St. Joseph’s College for Women, Convent Junction, Gnanapuram, Visakhapatnam