Starring Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi, Padi Padi Leche Manasu hit the screens in 2018. The story is about how a footballer (Surya) and a medical student (Vaishali) fall in love and battle their relationship issues. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film failed to meet the pre-release hype. However, the film, coupled with beautiful music, lovely visuals and our favourite actors, deserves a watch. Here’s why:

The cinematography is mighty impressive!

There are very few movies that can capture the true essence of a location, and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is definitely one of them. The cinematography by Jay Kay nails the visuals that take you through Kolkata and Nepal. The scenes come alive especially in Kolkata, where the city almost feels like another character. The rustic by-lanes, colourful walls and tiny homes make the movie richer.

Sid Sriram and Armaan Malik on tracks, need we say more?

Armaan Malik, who has blockbuster hits like Aashiqui 2 album to his credit, sang the title track in the movie starring Sharwanand. Sid Sriram, who is increasingly becoming the poster-boy of hit songs in Telugu and Tamil cinema crooned the hit number Emai Poyave in the movie. While the songs are loop-worthy, the visuals are stunning too!

Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi are too good in their roles in this movie

Sharwanand has established himself as a versatile actor. He proves his mettle in the rom-com with his portrayal of a football player. His acting makes you empathize with Surya as the movie progresses. Fidaa girl – Sai Pallavi delivers a fine performance as a medical student. Her character arc as Vaishali is particularly beautiful to watch, from a naive student in the beginning to a confident young woman at the end of Padi Padi Leche Manasu.

The background score produced by Vishal Chandrashekhar complements all the tracks in the movie elegantly. It’s subtle, yet effective just like all the other elements in the movie. If you’re looking for an easy-breezy Telugu watch, this movie, with Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi at its heart, takes the prize for us.