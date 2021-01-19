The country, as a whole, has been grappling with the pandemic for almost ten months now. Bringing a sigh of relief, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Saturday, rolled out the Covid-19 vaccine drive across the country. Closer home, the vaccination programme in Vizag was kick-started on the same day with the Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) and Special Covid-19 Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar receiving the first shot. Speaking to Yo!, Visakhapatnam District Immunisation Officer, Dr Jeevana Rani, informed that Covid vaccines are being administered at 32 session centres in the region. Shedding light on the turnout rate of the beneficiaries, she said that around 3000 healthcare workers in Vizag had taken the jab on the first two days of the drive.

According to sources from the Visakhapatnam District Health Department, 4443 individuals turned up for vaccination until Monday, as against the target of 7849 healthcare workers. On Saturday, 2066 beneficiaries received their first dose of vaccine. The turnout rate dropped on the second day, as only 939 people had taken the jab, as against the target of 2375. As many as 1438 healthcare workers in Vizag got vaccinated on 18 January, out of the targeted 2300.

In a conversation with Yo!, Dr PV Sudhakar, shared that only a single case of adverse effect was reported in Vizag until Monday He said that the affected health worker has been suffering from chronic hypertension for quite some time and faced some anxiety issues after vaccination. The AMC Principal added that she is now out of danger.

It may be recalled that a committee comprising 17 members, led by the Visakhapatnam District Collector, is monitoring the Covid vaccination drive in the region. Every vaccination centre in Vizag houses an AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) committee, comprising a cardiologist, neurologist, neurosurgeon, general physician, and anesthesiologist to monitor the condition of the patient in case of an adverse event.