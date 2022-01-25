The January weather has been spoiling any outdoor plans for people. Sudden showers are getting people to stay at home and not venture out. On top of this is the ongoing pandemic issue as well as a heavy viral flu that is spreading. So, all in all people are resorting to staying at home and cruising the OTT channels for new movie releases in January. The OTT platforms are also catering to those people who do not prefer going to theatres. January actually has also seen a number of key OTT movie releases.

Here is the list of OTT movie releases in January 2022 that you can’t miss.

#1 Aranmanai 3

Aranmanai 3 is a Tamil comedy horror movie starring Arya and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. The movie also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, Vivek, Yogi Babu, and Manobala in supporting roles. This is the third movie in the Aranmanai film series. The story is based on a young girl, Jyothi, who discovers a spirit in her late mother’s room. Jyothi’s father thinks she was lying about the spirit and sends her off to a hostel. A few years later Jyothi’s family members encounter the same spirit. The film was initially released in the theatres on 14 October, 2021.

Languages: Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

Release Date: 13 January, 2022

Streaming on: Zee5

#2 Ghostbusters: After Life

The Ghostbusters: After Life is an American supernatural comedy movie. The story is written by Gil Kenan and directed by Jason Reitman. This is the third movie in the series of Ghostbusters, after Ghostbusters (released in 1984), and Ghostbusters 2 (released in 1989). In this part of the series, the story continues from the time when the single mother and her children move to the farm in Oklahoma. The movie stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd in lead roles.

Languages: English

Release Date: 13 January, 2022

Streaming on: Buy or rent on Book My Show Stream or YouTube.

#3 Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana is a Kannada crime, thriller film starring Gopal Krishna Deshpande. This film also stars Vineet Kumar and Deepak Rai Panaje in lead roles. The story revolves around two best friends in the city of Mangalore who become notorious gangsters. Later a parallel between the duo will turn them into bitter enemies. The movie was initially released in theatres on 19 November, 2021.

Languages: Kannada

Release Date: 13 January, 2022

Streaming on: Zee5

#4 Thalli Pogathey

Thalli Pogathey is a Tamil romantic comedy movie starring Atharva Murali, Amitash and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The story revolves around a girl who travels to another city to meet her ex-lover on the day of her first wedding anniversary. The movie was initially released in theatres on 24 December, 2021. This movie is a remake of the Telugu movie Ninnu Kori starring Nani, Nivedita Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty.

Languages: Tamil

Release Date: 21 January, 2022

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#5 The Royal Treatment

The Royal Treatment is an American romance film starring Laura Marano and Mena Massoud in lead roles. The plot revolves around a hairdresser and the Prince of Lavania. The story begins when the Prince asks his assistant to schedule an appointment with the hairdresser.

Languages: English

Release Date: 20 January, 2022

Streaming on: Netflix

Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu action movie starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The story is based on the clashes between red sandalwood smugglers and police officers. This pan India movie is a box office success. The film was initially released in the theatres on 10 December, 2021.

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#7 Bachelor

Bachelor is a Tamil romantic drama starring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Divyabharathi in lead roles. The film was initially released in the theatres on 3 December, 2021. The plot revolves around a young couple Darling and Subbu who are in a live-in relationship. Then a sudden twist comes in the story comes when the Subbu becomes pregnant and Darling asks her to go for an abortion. They eventually break up and Subbus family files a case in court.

Languages: Tamil

Release Date: 21 January,2022

Streaming on: Sony Liv

#8 Lakshya

Lakshya is a Telugu movie starring Naga Shaurya, Ketika Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Sachin Khedekar in lead roles. This sports drama is written and directed by Santhosh Jagarlapudi. The story is based on a young archery player and how his life changes after getting addicted to drugs. This film was initially released in the theatres on 10 December, 2022.

Languages: Telugu

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Aha

#9 Anbarivu

Anbarivu is a Tamil action-drama that did not have a theatrical release. It stars Hip-hop Tamizha Aadhi, Kashmira Pardesi, Asha Sharath and Sai Kumar in lead roles. This movie deals with caste-related issues and age-old practices. The plot revolves around a fight between two villages.

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

#10 Jail

Jail is a Tamil crime film written and directed by Vasanthabalan. It was released in theatres on 9 December, 2021. This movie stars G V Prakash, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Ronit Roy in lead roles. The plot is based on the urban poor during their rehabilitation from slums.

Languages: Tamil

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Simply South

#11 Velle

Velle is a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Deven Munjal. It was released in theatres on 10 December, 2021. This film stars Karan Deol, Abhay Deol, Anya Singh, and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The plot is based on three criminals, a girl, and her best friends who meet accidentally.

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#12 Varudu Kavalenu

Varudu Kavalenu is a Telugu romance comedy directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya. The plot is based on a young stubborn woman and a businessman, who decide to get married to each other. This film was initially released in the theatres on 29 October, 2021. Varudu Kavalenu is a much-awaited movie in the list of OTT releases in January.

Languages: Telugu

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Zee5

#13 Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a Hindi drama romance directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was initially released in the theatres on 10 December,2021. The film is based on a bodybuilder who falls in love with a Zumba teacher. This film was a good box office hit.

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Netflix

#14 Tadap

Tadap is a Hindi romantic action drama starring Aahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. This film was initially released in the theatres on 3 December, 2021. The story is based on Ramisa, a girl who betrays her boyfriend and agrees to marry another person suggested by her father. The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX100.

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 28 January, 2022

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

#15 Shyam Singha Roy

Shyam Singha Roy is a Telugu psychological periodic drama starring Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. The film stars Nani in a dual role. This film was initially released in the theatres on 24 December,2021 and played successfully. The plot revolves around an aspiring director, who suffers from a psychological disorder and travels into his past life during the treatment. In the previous birth he is Bengali writer Shyam Singha Roy who was killed by his own brothers for marrying a devadasi.

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam

Release Date: 21 January, 2022

Streaming on: Netflix

#16 Akhanda

Akhanda is a Telugu movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role. It is a fantasy action drama written and directed by Boyapati Srinivas. Along with Balakrishna, this film will also feature Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth. This film was initially released in the theatres on 2 December, 2021 and played successfully. This was one of the most awaited OTT Telugu movie releases for January 2022.

Languages: Telugu

Release Date: 21 January, 2022

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

#17 Badava Rascal

Badava Rascal is a Kannada comedy-drama film written and directed by Guru Shankar. The film stars Dhananjay, Amrutha Iyengar, Rangayana Raghu, Nagabhushana and Tara in prominent roles.This film was initially released in the theatres on 24 December, 2021. The plot revolves around a middle-class man who gets in disputes with a local gang.

Release Date: 26 January, 2022

Streaming on: Voot

#18 Raja Vikramarka

Raja Vikramarka is Telugu action, spy thriller movie starring Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead role. The movie is based on an NIA officer who faces troubles in his new job. This movie is written and directed by Sri Saripalli.

Languages: Telugu

Release Date: 12 January, 2022

Streaming on: Sun NXT

#19 Theerpugal Virkapadum

Theerpugal Virkapadum is a Tamil thriller film directed by Dheran. The movie stars Sathyaraj, Smruthi Venkat and Harish Uthaman in lead roles. The movie is based on a true story having Sathyaraj playing the solo hero. The film is shot in 8K resolution.The Telugu version of this movie is titled Emergency.

Languages: Tamil, Telugu

Release Date: 21 January, 2022

Streaming on: Simply South

#20 Skylab

Skylab is a Telugu fictional movie that stemmed from real incidents at Karimnagar in 1979. It revolves around the space shuttle that was expected to crash in the south of Cape Town, but changed its ways. The film portrays the fears that residents of Karimnagar and Nizamabad lived in, during the preceding weeks of the crash. This film was initially released in the theatres on 4 December,2021.

Languages: Telugu

Release Date: 14 January, 2022

Streaming on: Sony Liv