As we brace for yet another lull week where there’d be no hiding from pandemic driven headlines and meaningless prime time debates, treating ourselves to some stunning content on OTTs continues to be our major source of respite. While the recently flagged off IPL promises to add to the cheers, a few upcoming releases have got us hooked as well. Here are the new releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Voot that we are looking forward to this week.

#1 Enola Holmes

Our favourite Millie Bobby Brown is set to be back and how! After wooing us as Eleven in Stranger Things, the teen star will be seen playing Enola Holmes-the younger sister of popular detective Sherlock Holmes-in her upcoming film. In what promises to be a thrilling ride, the audience will be witnessing Enola’s twisted journey in finding her missing mother. So keep your popcorn and soda ready for we expect Enola Holmes to blow our midweek blues away.

Release date: 23 September

Where to watch: Netflix

#2 Crackdown

Adding to the series of terrorism-based thrillers, Crackdown will be making its way to Voot Select this week. Starring Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Crackdown has been directed by Shootout at Lokhandwala fame Apoorva Lakhia. The recently released trailer gave us a glimpse of what is likely to be in store-gunshots, chases, blasts, and plenty of action- and has managed to garner an impressive response.

Release date: 23 September

Where to watch: Voot

#3 Utopia

Coined by Sir Thomas More in 1516, for his book, the term Utopia is a fictional society that is the near-perfect world for humanity- a world that humans have always dreamt of. But the trailer of this upcoming series, on Amazon Prime Video, suggests otherwise. It’s 2020, and the series has got quite the lingo that we’ve got pretty much used to by now-viruses, pandemic, man-made disease, biowarfare, etc. Likely to grab eyeballs from its timely release, Utopia comes as yet another thriller this week.

Release date: 25 September

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 The Boys S2-E06

The five episodes of the second season of The Boys have left us hooked waiting for Fridays. With Butcher and Co making steady progress in their battle against the supes and the noose tightening around Vought’s neck, the plot is likely to hit a critical point in the upcoming sixth episode. As the boys look to delve further, a shocking mystery surrounding supe terrorists awaits them at the next frontier. Watch out for this one. Also, if you haven’t started watching this crazy series yet, you’ve got four days to catch up.

Release date: 25 September

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video