Onam is a major harvest festival celebrated in Kerala. The day commemorates the appearance of Vamana avatar of Vishnu and the subsequent homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. On this auspicious occasion, people celebrate the event by organising a grand feast, also known as Onam Sadhya. Eaten on banana leaves, the traditional meal has moved from homes to restaurants to large wedding halls, served by caterers. This year, celebrating the spirit of the festival, Novotel Varun Beach, Visakhapatnam, served sumptuous Onam Sadhya, marking the occasion. And for all those in Visakhapatnam who’ve been craving for the scrumptious meals, we bring you the recipes of Onam Sadhya from the galley of Novotel Varun Beach. Wear your chef’s hat to make and savour these dishes at home.
Onam Sadhya recipes:
#1 Meen Mouli
Ingredients:
- Fish -180 grams
- Coconut milk powder-200 grams
- Small Onion -100 grams
- Green chilli – 25 grams
- Curry leaves:-1 tsp
- Whole garam masala -10 grams
- Ginger garlic paste:- 2 tsp
- Mustard seeds-1 tsp
- Jeera – 1 tsp
- Turmeric:-1 pinch
- Salt to taste
- Coriander leaves -1bunch
- Oil:- 2 tsp
Method
- Take a frying pan and add oil.
- Later add mustard seeds and Jeera let them split.
- Then add garam masala, green chilis, onion, and curry leaves.
- To this concoction, add ginger garlic paste, followed by turmeric and salt coconut milk powder.
- Let it boil, until the mixture thickens and then add fish.
- As a final step, check if the fish is cooked and for the seasoning as well.
- And finally, garnish the dish with coriander leaves.
#2 Vegetable Stew
Ingredients:
- Carrot:- 50 grams
- Cauliflower:- 50 grams
- Beans:- 50 grams
- Green peas:- 50 grams
- Coconut oil:- 2 tsp.
- Chop ginger:- 1 tsp.
- Peppercorn:- 1 tsp.
- Saunf (fennel seeds):-1/2 tsp.
- Jeera:-1/2 tsp.
- Cinnamon stick:-1 inch piece
- Bay leaf:-2 piece
- Green cardamom:- 1tspn
- Slice onion:-2 tsp
- Green chillies :- 1 tsp
- Curry leaves:- 1 tsp
Method:
- Take a frying pan and add coconut oil.
- After heating it for a bit, add ginger, peppercorn, saunf (fennel seeds), jeera, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, and cardamom.
- Add onion and green chillies and curry leaves and saute for a while.
- Pour some water to the mixture and add coconut milk powder along with boiled vegetables.
- After obtaining a little thicker consistency, add a pinch of sugar.
- Check for the seasoning and serve it hot.