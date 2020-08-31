Onam is a major harvest festival celebrated in Kerala. The day commemorates the appearance of Vamana avatar of Vishnu and the subsequent homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. On this auspicious occasion, people celebrate the event by organising a grand feast, also known as Onam Sadhya. Eaten on banana leaves, the traditional meal has moved from homes to restaurants to large wedding halls, served by caterers. This year, celebrating the spirit of the festival, Novotel Varun Beach, Visakhapatnam, served sumptuous Onam Sadhya, marking the occasion. And for all those in Visakhapatnam who’ve been craving for the scrumptious meals, we bring you the recipes of Onam Sadhya from the galley of Novotel Varun Beach. Wear your chef’s hat to make and savour these dishes at home.

Onam Sadhya recipes:

#1 Meen Mouli

Ingredients:

Fish -180 grams

Coconut milk powder-200 grams

Small Onion -100 grams

Green chilli – 25 grams

Curry leaves:-1 tsp

Whole garam masala -10 grams

Ginger garlic paste:- 2 tsp

Mustard seeds-1 tsp

Jeera – 1 tsp

Turmeric:-1 pinch

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves -1bunch

Oil:- 2 tsp

Method

Take a frying pan and add oil. Later add mustard seeds and Jeera let them split. Then add garam masala, green chilis, onion, and curry leaves. To this concoction, add ginger garlic paste, followed by turmeric and salt coconut milk powder. Let it boil, until the mixture thickens and then add fish. As a final step, check if the fish is cooked and for the seasoning as well. And finally, garnish the dish with coriander leaves.

#2 Vegetable Stew

Ingredients:

Carrot:- 50 grams

Cauliflower:- 50 grams

Beans:- 50 grams

Green peas:- 50 grams

Coconut oil:- 2 tsp.

Chop ginger:- 1 tsp.

Peppercorn:- 1 tsp.

Saunf (fennel seeds):-1/2 tsp.

Jeera:-1/2 tsp.

Cinnamon stick:-1 inch piece

Bay leaf:-2 piece

Green cardamom:- 1tspn

Slice onion:-2 tsp

Green chillies :- 1 tsp

Curry leaves:- 1 tsp

Method: