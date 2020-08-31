India has been witnessing the demise of the country’s most renowned faces since the beginning of 2020. In the latest, former President of India and Bharat Ratna recipient Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. The renowned statesman was 84 years old at the time of his passing. Mr Mukherjee tested positive for coronavirus earlier in August and was in a coma after undergoing brain surgery. The news was made official by the former President’s son Abhijit via Twitter. The sombre message read that despite efforts put in by doctors, Pranab Mukherjee has succumbed to death owing to multiple health complications.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of the former President, Pranab Mukherjee. He stated that he was blessed to seek Pranab Mukherjee’s guidance throughout his tenure as the Prime Minister.

“India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support, and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers, and supporters across India. Om Shanti,” wrote the Prime Minister.

Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on 10 August 2020. He was operated to remove a clot in the brain on the date of his admission. The leader then contracted the virus and appealed to everyone who had come into contact with him to isolate themselves. During the course of his treatment, the former President of India had also developed a lung and renal infection. The army hospital in Delhi reported that Mr. Mukherjee’s condition had begun to deteriorate as of Monday morning. The hospital authorities revealed that he had gone into septic shock due to his lung infection.