As many as 434 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Vizag from Sunday to Monday. With the newly registered cases, the district tally surpassed the 37,000-mark on 31 August. According to the update released by Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, out of the 37,106 people, 6511 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment and 30,337 individuals have been discharged so far.

The morning update further stated that six more individuals in Visakhapatnam succumbed to coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll of the district to 258. As on 31 August, Vizag has 49 very active clusters, 60 active clusters, 629 dormant clusters, and 171 denotified clusters.

On 28 August, Vizag saw 1096 fresh coronavirus cases and the total count went up to 34,818. The following day witnessed a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases as Vizag reported 988 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 35,806. Of the reported cases, 267 were detected via the VRDL+Truenat+NACO methods while the remaining 721 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. The total count further reached 36,672 on 30 August, as 866 people in the district tested positive between Saturday and Saturday.

Despite the coronavirus threat looming over the district, the scenes of citizens flocking on the RK Beach Road on Sunday, came down as a shocker. Although the recovery rate of Vizag is noted as 81.75% on Monday morning, it is to be noted that the virus threat still remains in the district.

Meanwhile, with 10,603 COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh surpassed Tamil Nadu to emerge as the second worst-affected state in India after Maharashtra. Though the state has conducted the highest number of tests per million population, its positivity rate too, is on the higher rise.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has climbed to 4,24,767 as on 30 August. All the new cases have been reported from the state with none of the returnees from other states and foreign countries testing positive in 24 hours. From Saturday to Sunday, East Godavari reported 1090 new COVID-19 cases in a single day while Nellore, West Godavari, and Kadapa accounted for 1028 cases, 979 cases, and 952 cases respectively.