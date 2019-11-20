Theatre artiste Olivia Morris is set to make her acting debut in Indian cinema. The London-based actress has been taken aboard as the female lead opposite Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, replacing Daisy Edgar Jones, who had earlier walked out of the film.

Olivia Morris actress will be donning the role of Jennifer, who is likely to be the love interest of Jr NTR in RRR. Welcoming her into the film’s ensemble cast, the makers of RRR, on Wednesday, tweeted, “Welcome aboard Olivia Morris! We are happy to have you play the female lead #JENNIFER. Looking forward for the shoot.”

RRR is one of the eagerly awaited Indian films that are set for a release next year. Slated to hit the screens on 30 July 2020, the magnum opus casts Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the younger versions of revolutionary heroes Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. The movie is fiction-based and will be set in the period of 1920s.

RRR heroines: While Olivia Morris will be seen as the female lead opposite Jr NTR, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite Ram Charan in RRR.

The starry cast of RRR also includes Indian actors Ajay Devgan and Samuthirakani among others. International actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody have been roped in to play the lead antagonists in the film. As informed by the makers on Tuesday, RRR has already completed 70% of its shoot.