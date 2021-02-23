GVMC Commissioner, Nagalakshmi S, directed officials to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the municipal polls in the city. Chairing a meeting on Monday, the newly-appointed Commissioner briefed the attendees on the duties that are to be carried out by the Nodal Officers in coordination with Zonal Commissioners.

Issuing further directives, Ms Nagalakshmi said that those who will be assuming election duties must be trained by professionals. Readying the ballot boxes, taking measures to implement the election code, deploying flying squads, video graphing rallies, and other public meetings are among the duties that have been assigned to the concerned personnel. She stated that severe action will be taken against those who are found violating the norms.

On Monday, Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand, GVMC Commissioner Nagalakshmi S, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, and other officials participated in a video conference convened by State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar ahead of the municipal polls in Andhra Pradesh. The SEC directed the officials to implement the election code effectively and make sure that the polls are conducted in a hassle-free manner.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, and Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi were among those who participated in the high-profile video conference.

Visakhapatnam is set to go to municipal polls on 10 March.