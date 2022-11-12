Karthi Sivakumar, who recently starred in the global sensation Ponniyin Selvan-1, continued his success streak with another exciting flick, Sardar. The latest bilingual spy action thriller enthraled audiences like no other with its gripping storyline, and Karthi’s performance in the dual role was showered with heaps of praise. Directed by PS Mithran, the movie features Raashi Khanna, Chunky Pandey, and Rajisha Vijayan in supporting roles. Released on 21 October 2022, Sardar is nearing a month of theatrical run, also getting closer to its OTT release date.

Read on to know more details about Sardar collections, OTT release date and platform.

The plot of this movie revolves around Vijay Kumar, a social media bee and a busy cop, who doesn’t fail to grab an opportunity to boost his fame and name. Karthi aces in the role of the quirky and satirical policeman, and his performance gets better when he shifts gears for the serious role of Sardar.

Released in Tamil and Telugu languages, Sardar garnered collections multifold of its budget, amounting to over Rs 93 crores (gross). The Telugu states contributed over Rs 15 crores (gross) to the worldwide box office collections of this movie. Owing to this grand success, the makers announced a sequel in a press meet and released a short teaser. The second part follows Vijay’s next mission as a secret spy, shredding all his fame as a cop.

Recently, the makers locked an OTT release late for Sardar on the Aha platform. The movie will digitally premiere on 18 November 2022, marking its four-week theatrical run.

