That one lockdown habit which is going to stay with us for a long time is definitely binge-watching the web series. We are all probably done with our watchlists and we simply can’t do without the fresh monthly dose of entertainment. Like always, we are here with a lineup of web series releasing this month on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and SonyLIV that should definitely make it to your October watchlist.

Five web series releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and SonyLIV in October:

#1 Mirzapur 2

Gaining massive popularity with its first season, Mirzapur’s season 2 is set to release later this month. From Kaleen bhaiya to Munna bhaiya and from Guddu to Bablu, the Mirzapur characters were well received and liked. The crime-thriller series is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and Meher Desai. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Divyendu Sharma among others, the series’ installment manages to keep the excitement alive.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 23 October

#2 The Haunting of Bly Manor

Based on Henry James’ 1898 novel – The Turn of the Screw, this American supernatural horror drama series is about a haunted country house. Though not connected in narratives, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ is a follow-up series to ‘The Haunting of Hill House’. With the right amount of spookiness quotient, this one makes our October watch list this Halloween season.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 9 October

#3 The Queen’s Gambit

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, the story is about an orphan chess prodigy and her quest to become a grandmaster in chess. Developed by Scott Frank and Alan Scott, the series is adapted from Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name. This period film shows the intricacies of the game beautifully woven into the film narrative.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 23 October

#4 Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story

Termed as the biggest financial fraud that happened in India, the story is all about the infamous scam of 1992 by the stockbroker Harshad Mehta. This adaptation of the novel The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away by Sucheta Dalal, and Debashish Basu is a crime drama directed by Hansal Mehta. The series based on real-life incidents have raised our curiosity levels up with its trailer.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: 9 October

#5 Some One Has to Die

Created by Manolo Caro, Someone Has to Die is a Spanish-Mexican thriller set in the 1950s. The story about the alleged affair between a young man and a Mexican ballerino uses the themes of homophobia and conservatism. Add this series starring Carmen Maura, Cecelia Suarez, Ernesto Atterio, and Ester Exposito to your watch list if you feel like breaking the monotony of language and culture.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 16 October