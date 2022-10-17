Marking the arrival of the festival of lights, Diwali, the walls of theatres are going to be adorned with new movie posters. While Dussehra saw only two movie releases, Diwali seems more entertaining with five exciting movies. A comedy-drama, a romantic comedy, an action crime thriller, a suspense comedy, and a superhero flick.

Here is the list of movies releasing in the theatres this week of October 2022 that you must watch during the Diwali weekend.

Prince

Starring Siva Karthikeyan and Maria Riaboshapka as the lead pair, Prince is an upcoming comedy-drama directed by Jathi Ratnalu fame KV Anudeep. The plot revolves around a school teacher who often gets into trouble for causing mischief and chaos. When a girl from a foreign land joins his school as a fellow teacher, his life goes on a romantic ride until a problem arises. He becomes the centre of attention in his town with the locals calling him anti-national for pairing with a Britisher. How he weaves past the issue forms the rest of the plot of Prince. The movie will be released in Telugu and Tamil languages in theatres this week.

Release date: 21 October 2022

Ginna

Ginna is an upcoming comedy suspense movie directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and stars Manchu Vishnu, Sunny Leone, and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Ginna, who runs a tent house along with his four friends. When a girl named Ruby enters his life, it takes unexpected turns filled with questions and unexpected revelations. Who is Ruby? What is her past? Find out this Diwali at the theatres. Ginna is releasing in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Release date: 21 October 2022

Ori Devuda

Ori Devuda is an upcoming Telugu romantic comedy directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. A couple, who are believed to be in love, get married to each other on their parents’ decision. But their marriage ends up as a tragedy between third-person interventions and zero emotion. When Arjun is given a second chance by God himself to mend things with Anu, he decides to make the best use of it and win his wife’s love. The movie stars Vishwak Sen, Mithali Palkar, Venkatesh Daggubati, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and several other prominent actors.

Release date: 21 October

Sardar

Starring Karthi Sivakumar, Raashi Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles, Sardar is an upcoming action thriller directed by PS Mithran. Vijay Kumar is a popular and dynamic cop with a huge following on social media. With a never-ending appetite for fame, he agrees to go on a perilous mission to retrieve a stolen document containing military secrets. What happens on his quest forms the crux of Sardar.

Release date: 21 October 2022

Black Adam

Based on the DC comic of the same name, Black Adam is an upcoming superhero film directed by Jaume Collet- Serra. After nearly 5,000 years of banishment, Black Adam is unleashed into the modern world. When he causes chaos, the Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, take him on board to teach him how to use his powers for the good. The team will then fight a dark and powerful force. Black Adam includes Dwayne Johnson in the lead role and Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and others in key roles.

Release date: 20 October 2022

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this week of October 2022 are you most excited to watch in the theatres. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more film updates.