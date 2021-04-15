People of Vizag woke up to shocking news of the death of an NRI family from the Mithilapuri colony. The family of four was found dead, under suspicious circumstances at Aditya Fortune Towers apartment in the locality, near Madhurawada.

The victims were identified as Sunkara Bangaru Naidu (50), his wife Dr Nirmala (44), and their children Deepak (22) and Kashyap (19). The incident took place during the early hours of Thursday. What was initially thought to be a fire accident, is now being suspected to be a murder cover-up by the elder son Deepak.

According to Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, Manish Kumar Sinha, the fire department was the first to arrive at the scene after receiving a distress call from a resident on noticing smoke coming from flat number 505 of the apartment. Reportedly, the flat was locked from inside. Upon breaking into the flat, the fire department found four bodies were found in a burned condition.

However, as per initial police and forensic investigation, bloodstains were found across the flat and three victims- the father, mother, and younger son, suffered fatal bodily wounds. Whereas the elder son’s body was found with only burn injuries. It is now suspected that the elder son was suffering from mental instability and had murdered his family, before setting himself on fire. A case has been filed at the PM Palem police station in Vizag, with regard to the death of the NRI family. The case is being invested and further details are awaited.