With the majestic Eastern Ghats and dense forests, Andhra Pradesh is home to tranquil retreats. From the crowd-favoUrite Araku to the recently discovered Vanjangi, the state has several charming locations to explore and dive into the beauty of nature. With the onset of summer, let us take a look at some of the must-visit hill stations in Andhra Pradesh, to relax and unwind.

6 must-visit hill stations in Andhra Pradesh

#1 Araku Valley

Perched at an altitude of nearly 600 meters above sea level, the valley is blessed with a picturesque landscape, aromatic coffee, and indigenous tribal communities. Araku has several fascinating sites to explore, including Borra Caves, Tyda, Katiki Falls, Tribal Museum, and Padmapuram Botanical Gardens among others.

#2 Lambasingi

Popularly known as Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi or Lammasingi is a quaint hamlet in Visakhapatnam District. Situated 1000 m above sea level, the area is cooler than the surrounding plains and is covered in moist deciduous forest cover. Standing out as a huge tourist attraction, strawberry picking is not to be missed at Lambasingi.

#3 Maredumilli

This is one of the best places to visit for a rejuvenating experience. The clean water streams flowing through the mountains and gushing waterfalls paint a beautiful picture. The tall eucalyptus, palm trees, and bamboo grooves add on to the beauty of this small village.

#4 Horsley Hills

Located close to Tirupati in Chittoor District, lies a rare gem, Horsley Hills. Renowned for its amazing views during sunrise and sunset, a series of hills make this verdant valley a sight to behold. With its name inspired by WD Horsley, a British Collector, who built his house here in 1870, the area is quite a pleasant contrast to the hot and dry surroundings.

#5 Nagalapuram

Widely known for its diverse flora and fauna, Nagalapuram or the Nagala Hills is yet another idyllic spot in the Eastern Ghats. Tourists can partake in adventure activities such as trekking the bumpy trails or biking on the rocky hills. Setting up a bonfire atop the hill is a breathtaking experience altogether.

#6 Vanjangi

Nestled amid the Eastern Ghats, Vanjangi, a village near Paderu in Visakhapatnam District has been making headlines of late with its scenic beauty. Located 3400 feet above sea level, the scenes of dense clouds floating endlessly amid the hills in Vanjangi, early in the morning, have been attracting nature lovers from Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring states.