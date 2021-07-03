A ‘No Fly Zone’ has been declared by the Indian Navy in a specific perimeter of Naval premises in Vizag. An area of 3 km from the perimeter of all Indian naval installations in the city has been designated as ‘No Fly Zone’. All individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any non-conventional aerial objects including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) within these zones.

In case, any unauthorised flying is witnessed within the No Fly Zone in Vizag, the Indian Navy will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The Indian Navy officials reiterated that approval for utilisation of drones by any operator or civil/ government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Further, approval from the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through the DigitalSky website, and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted at the headquarters of Eastern Naval Command/ (Command Security Officer) and concerned naval station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation.

It is worth noting that the Visakhapatnam International Airport is operated by the Indian Navy and hence, photography is prohibited at the airport premises.