Before we even realized it, we are already half past 2021. And before we could watch all the May releases, it’s already time for July releases. Thanks to OTT releases, without moving out of our houses, we got to watch the best of world cinemas. While it is beyond human nature to keep track of the releases and watch only the best, here are some of the best movies and web series that released in June 2021. And hopefully, we’ll have a just as entertaining July.

#1 Sherni

Vidya Balan’s acting in her recent release Sherni, she was a true showstopper. The Amazon original film portrays Vidya Balan as a forest officer who is trapped in the woods. The film brings about a social viewpoint with Vidya Balan’s fierce role in the film. The film extends across various topics and talks about social, economic, environmental, and political issues.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Jagame Thandhiram

After Karnan’s success, Dhanush’s next film was Jagame Thandhiram. The teaser of the movie has more than 17 million views on YouTube. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie was slated for a theatrical release in May but got canceled due to the pandemic. The digital rights of the movie were acquired at 55 crores, making the movie the highest-paid OTT release and certainly one of the OTT releases this June that you can’t miss.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 The Family Man 2

Fans highly anticipated the release of Season 2 of the Raj & DK produced The Family Man. Manoj Bajpayee returns to his iconic common-man character Srikant Tiwari. This season also stars Samantha Akkineni as the lead antagonist. Despite the controversies surrounding the series, season two received critical acclaim. It’s one of the best web series of 2021 and was one of the biggest releases in June.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Kala

The Malayalam movie Kala had its world premiere on 25 March 2021 and stars Tovino Thomas and Sumesh Moor in the lead. The plot tells the story of an undereducated – jenmi attitude person. With the headstrong attitude of placing himself over the others, the lead actor is depicted as putting himself in soup over and over again in the film. No doubt Shaji (Tovino Thomas) is portrayed as an aspirational character wanting to start his own business, but all fail to owe to the attitude he carries along.

Where to watch: Aha

#5 FATHERHOOD

Fatherhood is an English movie starring Kevin Hart. The 109 minute-long-movie, has also opted for a direct release on the OTT platform. Fatherhood deals with a story of a father-daughter relationship. The comedy-drama follows the story of a single father, bringing up his daughter, after the death of his wife.

Where to watch: Netflix

#6 DOM

Inspired by a true story, Dom is a Brazilian crime drama. Dom is a high-paced gangster drama. The story revolves around Pedro, a teen drug abuser, who grows up to be the most wanted criminal in Rio De Janeiro. The series is 8 episodes long with a running time of 50-60 minutes. The series has been made available in all major Indian languages.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#7 Luca

For all the animation-loving fans, Luca is a Disney-Pixar movie. The movie is directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa. Set in the fictional city of Portorosso, Luca is a coming-of-age story. Luca Paguro, a sea monster/shapeshifter, and his best friend Alberto Scorfano explore the life-changing experience in the town. The comedy-drama with a span of 96 minutes, is a gift from the Disney studios.

Where to watch: Disney+

#8 Loki

The third web series from the house of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki, is definitely the biggest release of the month. The release of the series has been preponed to the second week of June. The series follows the events of the character post-Avengers Endgame. It’s the first time that a negative character has been given a full-length web series in the MCU. Episodes were made available to stream weekly every Wednesday, 9 June onwards. Loki is one of the biggest web series of the 2021 summer and definitely the biggest release in June.

#9 Sunflower

The talented comedian/actor/performer, Sunil Grover, makes his debut in the OTT space with Sunflower. The trailer of the series featured an ensemble cast – Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Mukul Chadda can be seen in the teaser. The plot follows a murder mystery, with a quirky twist.

Where to watch: Zee5

#10 Ray

Starring an ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, and Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ray is an anthology. They are based on the stories by Satyajit Ray. Hence, the name Ray. It would be a modern-day celebration of India’s revolutionary director and storyteller. If you are a true fan of Indian cinema, this anthology is one of the releases which should be on your OTT watch list this June.

Where to watch: Netflix

#11 Official Secrets

Official Secrets is a 2019 thriller movie, directed by Gavin Hood. The story has been adapted from The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War, authored by Marcia and Thomas Mitchell. The story follows the life of Katharine Gun, a British intelligence specialist. The movie stars Keira Knightley, Smith, Matthew Goode, Adam Bakri, and Indira Varma in the lead roles.

Where to watch: Book My Stream

#12 Raya And The Last Dragon

This drama is set in the utopian world of Kumandra, a place where dragons exist. The 2021 animation drama premiered on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India. It’s one of the OTT releases in June with the least buzz but definitely not worth giving a miss.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar