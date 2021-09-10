Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2021 for various categories. The University ranking list was released through a live webcast on 9 September 2021. While many colleges and universities from Andhra Pradesh featured in several categories listed by the NIRF ranking, only Andhra University (AU), and two others made it into the top 100.

The Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam, the oldest and largest state-run public university of Andhra Pradesh, has slipped in its overall position from the 36th position in 2020 to the 48th position in this year’s NIRF rankings. In the NIRF rankings under Universities, AU has slipped from its 19th position last year to the 24th position this year. Under the engineering colleges category, it has fallen to the 74th rank from the 69th rank. Recently, Education World had ranked all the private and government universities in Andhra Pradesh in which AU was at the top.

However, under the pharmacy category list, AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Visakhapatnam has secured the 30th rank this year climbing from the 34th position last year. The School of Planning and Architecture, in Vijayawada, has secured the 8th rank under the architecture category in the NIRF ranking list.

The Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) in Guntur is ranked overall at the 69th position in the list. In the ranking under management, K L College has jumped from the 70th position last year to the 38th position this year. Under the engineering colleges category, the college is on the 50th rank this year. Followed by the College of Engineering (A), of Visakhapatnam, at the 74th rank. The Shri Venkateshwara University of Tirupati has secured the last position in the 200 entries long list.

All the top institutes and universities of India are judged based on certain predetermined factors for the NIRF Rankings. These include – Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Peer Perception (PERCEPTION).

The categories NIRF has chosen in 2021 to rank colleges in are:

Overall

Research

Universities

Engineering

Management

Pharmacy

Colleges

Medical

Law

Architecture

Dental

“The NIRF India rankings should not be considered as an end but the beginning of the improvement of quality in higher education,” said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his live webinar.