Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of many colours. While most people perform Ganesh pooja at their homes and eat delicious sweets, some celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by setting up Ganesh pandals and dancing to peppy Indian music. And the many film industries of the country, especially Bollywood, have adopted this concept wholeheartedly. With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Vizag expected to be largely subdued this year, you can make a playlist of these Hindi as well as Telugu songs and get into the Ganesh Chaturthi vibe.

Here are some iconic Hindi and Telugu songs that have become synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi over the years and should be on your playlist:

#1 Deva Shree Ganesha

Starting with the most iconic of all Ganesh Chaturthi songs, this one is from the 2012 Hindi movie Agneepath. It was sung by the Maharashtrian duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale. Whenever, and wherever, it is played, this song gets your heart beating faster and your feet moving. This is one of the popular songs at Ganesh pandals around the country.

#2 Jai Jai Ganesha

Sung by late SP Balasubrahmanyam, this song is from the 2005 film Jai Chiranjeeva. In the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, this is one of the evergreen Telugu songs and is played to get the Ganesh Chaturthi processions lively.

#3 Dandalayya Undralayya

Dandalayya Undralayya is from the famous 2002 album Mooshika Vahana. Sung by the legendary singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam, this song has been performed time and again on various singing reality shows. This song is famous for Venky Mama’s seamless primeval dance steps.

#4 Mourya Re

Though many Ganesh pandals in the world also play the song “Khaike Paan Banaraswala” from the 1978 Hindi movie Don and its 2006 remake, the song “Mourya Re” perfectly captures the spirit of a typical Ganesh pandal in Mumbai. The voice of Shankar Mahadevan pours energy into your feet as you dance to this rhythm. Mourya Re is one of those Hindi songs that is played every Ganesh Chaturthi.

#5 Ganapathi Bappa

The song Ganapathi Bappa is from the 2013 Telugu language film Iddarammayilatho. This song was sung by Suraj Jagan. With a perfect mix of traditional rhythm and jazzy beats, this song has enthralled audiences of mixed age groups.

#6 Raja Maharaja

The song Raja Maharaja is from the 2009 film Ganesh. The song was sung by the playback singer KG Ranjith. The song features Ram Pothineni doing complex dance steps during the Ganesha idol procession. Owing to the difficult steps involved in the song, this music piece is often picked for college dance competitions.

#7 Hey Ganaraya

Not your usual Ganesh pandal song, but “Hey Ganaraya” beautifully explains the bond that a person shares with Ganesha. In a way, this song is a means to thank Ganesha for being the light in your lives. In the movie ABCD 2, team Indian stunners dances on this song in the semifinals of their competition.

#8 Gam Gam Ganesha

Gam Gam Ganesha is from the 2013 Telugu film Dictator. The song was sung by Keith Borden and Soul Sangha. The song stars actor Nandamuri Balakrishna dancing to high-paced beats and music. This song is often picked for mass gatherings and processions during Ganesha Chaturthi.

#9 Shambhu Sutaya

Another perfect Ganesh pandal song, Shambhu Sutaya has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Vishal Dadlani for the first ABCD movie. In this, two rival dancing teams are clashing with each other in a dancing duel, with the backdrop of a Ganesh pandal. The song is full of fast beats and has lots of entertaining dance moves from both parties.

#10 Gajanana

This is the kind of song you can play during Ganesh pooja. It’s from the 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani and has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh. His powerful voice transcends listeners to a spiritual place as they sway to this song, completely absorbed by their devotion towards Ganesha.

#11 Jalwa

Ending with the one song that is played in almost every Ganesh pandal, “Jalwa” is from the 2009 Hindi movie Wanted. It stars Salman Khan in the lead who is dancing at a Ganesh pandal in his usual swagger. The surprise comes when Prabhudeva and Govinda appear and dance along with him to this peppy song.