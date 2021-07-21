Indian film actor Vijay Sethupathi’s recent films, Master, Kutty Story and Uppena, have all had a short stint at the theatres before streaming on an OTT platform. But what will the fate be of his latest – Tughlaq Durbar? The actor is said to be heading in a different direction with this project. As per reports, Tughlaq Durbar seems to be defying the odds with a simultaneous release on television as well as an OTT platform.

According to sources, Tughlaq Durbar is going to have a simultaneous direct TV and digital premiere around Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. With Sun TV bagging the satellite rights, and Netflix bagging the OTT streaming rights, it will be a first when the two will simultaneously stream it on their respective platforms.

Tughlaq Durbar is a political satire written and directed by debutante Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a double role in this film. Along with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, Raashi Khanna, Parthiban and Manjima Mohan will be playing pivotal supporting roles.

About a year ago, the filmmakers had released a song from the film which crossed 7 million+ views. The lyrical song gives a gist on what the plot might carry. It also has short snippets wherein, Vijay Sethupathi narrates a solution to the political turmoil on which the movie is based.

Watch this upbeat song here:

The pandemic has had a severe impact on Tamil movies like Master, Sulthan and Karnan, pushing them for a direct OTT release, or an early OTT premiere with a short stint at the theatres. In comparison to other actors, Vijay Sethupathi currently has a big line up of films awaiting their releases. Tamil films Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, and Laabam are a few projects awaiting release dates.

Despite no official confirmations from the filmmakers, Tughlaq Durbar is generating a lot of buzz, with fans hoping it does release around Ganesh Chaturthi.