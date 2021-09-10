Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is set to be a low-key affair in Vizag. The AP High Court upheld the State Government’s decision to restrict mass gatherings during Ganesh Chaturthi. The reason being a likely third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as to curb any potential spread of the disease.

The High Court made it clear that the government’s guidelines against public celebrations should not be contravened and must strictly be adhered to. This is the second year that the festival will be celebrated indoors as erecting public pandals is strictly prohibited. As of Wednesday, the number of active cases in Vizag is 1,55,494.

As much as Ganesh Chaturthi is an important occasion for everyone, it is essential that the celebrations in 2021 be conducted by keeping in mind the Covid-19 precautionary measures. By now, people are well aware of the Covid-19 safety protocols. Even with intimate celebrations at home, with extended family members or friends, it is important to wear double masks, maintain social distance and sanitize hands every 20 minutes.

There are many varieties of Lord Ganesha idols, the most popular ones being the sustainable idols. These idols are made of natural clay, organic fertilizer, and seeds. The concept is to immerse the idol into a pot at the end of the festival. Upon watering it, the idol starts to dissolve and the seeds start to root.

Many temples will have an option for online ritual and darshan services during Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. Instead of stepping outside their homes to visit temples, people can opt for the online version of the same and celebrate the festival. Friends and family staying far can display their idols and celebrations through social media and video calls.