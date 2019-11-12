Nilam Sawhney likely to be the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney, the Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary, on Monday, was asked to return to her cadre state Andhra Pradesh. The decision was taken on the request of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. An order from the Personnel Ministry said Nilam Sawhney’s repatriation was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in this regard. As per reports, officials suggest that Nilam Sawhney could be appointed as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, though an official statement has not been released, yet.

The IAS officer belonging to 1984 batch had met CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati a few days prior to receiving her latest order. The move comes days after the previous CS LV Subrahmanyam was transferred to Bapatla to serve as the Director-General of Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development Institute. It may be noted that Mr. Subramanyam, before being shunted out, had issued a show-cause notice to Praveen Prakash, the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department.

Nilam Sawhney, if handed over the coveted post, will become the first woman Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation. The bureaucrat is expected to take over from Neerabh Kumar Prasad, who was appointed as the interim Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh.