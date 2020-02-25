A newly-wed woman, on Monday, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Peda Gantyada under New Port Police station limits in Visakhapatnam.

The 26-year-old woman, identified as a resident of Yelamanchili, got married to Gowtam Kumar, a resident of Gajuwaka, about four months ago after a prolonged love affair. The couple eventually settled down at Peda Gantyada. While the woman worked at a beauty parlour, her husband was an auto driver.

As per sources, the couple had a heated argument on Monday, following which, the woman rushed into her room and allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan. Upon receiving the information, the local police soon reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem at King George Hospital. Acting on the complaint filed by the woman’s brother, the police even took Gowtam Kumar into custody for interrogation. Further insights into the case are yet to be revealed.

In a similar incident that had come to light earlier this month in Visakhapatnam, a couple committed suicide after allegedly fighting over an issue.

If you know anyone who is battling depression or having suicidal thoughts, consider reaching out to experts for counselling and help. You can either seek assistance by dialling 100 or contact Aasra on 022 2754 6669.