Couple in Visakhapatnam commits suicide after fighting with each other

In a tragic turn of events, a couple based in Visakhapatnam committed suicide on Wednesday, after allegedly fighting over an issue. Identified as Venkat and Sirisha, the two were 23 and 19 years old respectively. While Venkat was a resident of Nehru Nagar, Sirisha was living with her family in Gopalapatnam.

As per police reports, the two were in a relationship for a couple of years. One of their families had assented to them getting married while the other disagreed. As familial tensions escalated between the two, Sirisha had called Venkat and told him that she was going to kill herself on Wednesday. On receiving the call, the youth arrived at his sister’s place in Bapuji Nagar to keep a tab on his girlfriend. When he called Sirisha’s sister to warn her of the phone call he received, she had already killed herself.

Soon afterward, the youth fled from his sister’s home on the pretext of running errands and never returned. On his last phone call, with his elder brother, Venkat revealed that he couldn’t live without his partner anymore. The Kancherapalem Police Station was soon alerted by Venkat’s kin who found his body hanging from a tree in Madhusudan Nagar in Visakhapatnam.

Autopsy reports from KG Hospital revealed that the youth tried to cut himself, and when that didn’t work, he proceeded to hang himself from a tree. Police have registered a case in this regard and continue to investigate for further details on the suicide of the couple.