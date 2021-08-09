In a surprising turn of events, a newborn baby girl, who was declared dead in Visakhapatnam and brought for cremation, was found to be alive at the burial ground. The incident happened on Friday, 6 August 2021. A complaint was registered, on Sunday, by the Women and Children Welfare Department and Burial Ground Officials.

According to sources, the child belongs to a couple settled in Madhavadhara in the city. On 2 August, the pregnant mother was admitted to a private hospital in Railway New Colony. In an emergency, the doctor had performed a C-section, in which the mother gave birth to a baby girl. The baby girl was declared dead on 6 August due to health complications.

Relatives of the couple took the dead body of the baby girl to the Gnanapuram Burial Ground in Visakhapatnam for cremation. To their surprise, the staff at the burial ground found the baby moving while conducting the cremation rituals. They immediately asked the attendants about the condition of the baby, asking to take her back to the hospital. However, when questioned by the police, the hospital authorities said that no one had brought the baby to the hospital.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the Incharge at Gnanapuram Burial Ground, Prasanna Kumar said, “Two persons brought the infant baby saying she had died and they had to perform the cremation. But our staff found the baby to be moving and also noticed that the hospital authorities hadn’t issued any death certificate. Our staff went along with the attendants to the hospital and returned back.”

A complaint, in this regard, was filed by Mr. Kumar at the IV Town police station in Vizag. After the preliminary police investigation, who questioned the parents of the infant, it was learned that the baby had health complications and was later admitted to ICU. As per the parents, the baby died again and was buried at Burma Camp Burial Ground, Visakhapatnam.

This is the second case within a week of a newborn baby’s death in the city, after a baby boy was found dead at MVP Colony last Tuesday.