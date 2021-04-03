Weekend calls for some relaxation and what better way than to put your feet up and witness some amazing stories unfold on your screen. This weekend too looks set to thrill us some with an exciting lineup of movies. From Irul to Y, here are some new movies to watch on OTT platforms this weekend.

#1 Irul

Starring Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Soubin Sarkar, Irul is the latest Malayalam flick on OTT. And given the cast, stellar performances would be no surprise. Promising to be a taut thriller, this Naseef Yusuf Izuddin directorial has our attention with its intriguing trailer.

Where to watch: Netflix

#2 Tenet

The much-awaited sci-fi thriller has finally arrived on OTT. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet has everything you would associate with the master filmmaker- time travel, mind-bending twists, and more. So grab some popcorn and enlighten yourself with a top-notch scientific thriller this weekend.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 The Great Indian Kitchen

From not being able to evoke interest from any OTT platform initially to forcing its way to an OTT giant, The Great Indian Kitchen is a story that is not to be missed. Among the most critically acclaimed Malayalam movies this year, this Joe Baby directorial asks the right questions and challenges multiple stereotypes.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Y

Starring Srikanth and Rahul Ramakrishna, Aha is presenting another action thriller. Baalu Adusumalli is the writer and director of this murder plot. Rahul Ramakrishna plays the role of a writer.

Where to watch: Aha