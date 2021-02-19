It’s Friday and we are inevitably on the search for some good content to keep us busy this weekend. While the theatres seem to be offering some pretty interesting picks as well, here’s a list for those who are looking to bide time on their favourite couch in the comfort of their home. From a gripping Malayalam sequel to a dark Hollywood comedy, here are three new movies on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix this Friday.

New movies on Prime Video and Netflix this Friday

#1 Drishyam 2

The much-awaited sequel to the widely acclaimed film from 2013, Drishyam 2 has finally made its way to the OTT platform. The film brings back Georgekutty as he tries to save his family from an incisive investigation once again. And if the initial reviews are anything to go by, this Jeethu Joseph directorial seems to be a fitting sequel.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Pitta Kathalu

It’s time to witness the first Telugu original by Netflix. Pitta Kathalu comes as an anthology directed by Nag Ashwin, Tharun Bhascker, Nandini Reddy, and Sankalp Reddy. With an ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Amala Paul, Manchu Lakshmi, Sruthi Haasan, Satya Dev, and Srinivas Avasarala among others, the film revolves around stories of love and betrayal.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 I Care A Lot

It’s not just the desi content that’s on our platter this Friday. Starring Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Dianne Wiest, and Chris Messina, I Care A Lot is another film that is likely to keep us glued to Netflix this weekend. The dark comedy has been getting thumbs up from the viewers.

Where to watch: Netflix