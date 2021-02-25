It’s that time of the week and our reserves of popcorn and soda are all stocked up. We are all set to let go of our week-long mundaneness and a bunch of films is here to help our cause. With a much-awaited theatrical release and two interesting OTT releases making an interesting lineup of releases this Friday, our weekend looks pretty much sorted. Here are the new movies and web series we are looking forward to this Friday.

New movies and web series releasing this Friday

#1 Check

Starring Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier, the upcoming Telugu flick Check is set to hit the screens this Friday. Directed by National Award-winning director Chandrasekhar Yeleti, the thriller has Nithiin play the role of a chess expert on death row. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh and has kept cine lovers intrigued with its teaser and trailer.

#2 The Girl on The Train

Featuring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari & Kirti Kulhari, The Girl On The Train is an upcoming Hindi thriller on Netflix. Created by Ribhu Dasgupta, the murder mystery promises to be an edge-of-the-seat affair, and if the trailer is anything to by, the expectations tend to go a notch higher. Catch this on the OTT giant from 26 February.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 1962: The War in The Hills

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and starring Abhay Deol in the lead role, 1962: The War in The Hills is an upcoming war drama. Inspired by true events, from November 1962, the series is said to be bringing forth an untold story of bravery and courage

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar