“Namaste Indian Army” BTS V hints India tour, ARMY in frenzy

On December 27, during a Weverse live, BTS’s V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, almost confirmed a possible India Tour next year. His remarks during the Weverse live have sparked speculation that the legendary Korean septet, Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS), may be gearing up for a concert tour next year.

V responded to a fan’s greeting, saying, “Indian Army. Namaste! See you next year.” This response from the global icon has sparked excitement among the Indian fanbase, whom the band likes to call ARMY. Although V did not explicitly confirm the tour, his simple yet loaded response comes as a strong hint. It has ARMY counting days, giving us hope that their very first Indian concert might finally happen after years of waiting.

This strong hint comes after the news of the band gearing up for their comeback after a long hiatus. The band members had enlisted for their mandatory military service and have been working on individual projects since their discharge. The band is currently working on an album and a large-scale comeback as all seven members have united.

The tour is expected to kick off in the Spring of 2026, with stops in North America and Europe. The Indian BTS ARMY is now eagerly waiting for confirmation. So far, India has seen successful concerts by artists including Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Akon, and many others.