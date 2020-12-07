Rasing concerns, a ‘mystery’ disease in Eluru, of Andhra Pradesh, has claimed one life and caused over 300 individuals to be admitted to hospital, since Saturday night. The illness swept the town of Eluru over the weekend with hundreds reporting common symptoms including seizures, nausea, and epilepsy. Though it was initially suspected that water contamination might have led to the illness, the exact cause has not been ascertained yet.

Reportedly, more than 140 people have been discharged after receiving treatment at the hospital. However, with the number of patients falling prey to the illness increasing, officials in Andhra Pradesh have been monitoring the situation closely. As per sources, blood and urine samples of the victims are being investigated in an effort to establish the cause of the ailment. It has also been reported that all patients so far have tested negative for COVID-19.

Authorities from the Centre have also been taking stock of the situation. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy reportedly got in touch with Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney over the phone and said that the Centre was ready to offer help. Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said he spoke to AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria and got experts from AIIMS, led by Dr Harlokesh Narayan Yadav, to speak to District Medical Superintendent. The BJP leader added that poisonous organochlorine substances are most likely to have caused the illness. Also, experts from AIIMS Mangalagiri and National Institute of Nutrition and National Institute of Chemical Technology are slated to visit Eluru today.

On Monday morning, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Eluru Government Hospital and consoled the victims of the ‘mystery’ disease. The CM is even scheduled to hold a meeting with officials to review the situation.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at the state government. Raising objections to the way in which the situation is being handled, the former Chief Minister said that the government’s negligence and the deterioration of healthcare services across Andhra Pradesh have been exposed. He even demanded an inquiry into the incident.