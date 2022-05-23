The mystery behind the suspicious death of a bride in Visakhapatnam on 11 May 2022 just minutes before her wedding has been solved by the police. Upon investigation, they found that the 22-year-old girl had consumed poison with an intention of preventing the wedding, but has unfortunately lost her life in the process. The police revealed that she was chatting with her boyfriend three days before her wedding on Instagram.

The incident which took place in Madhurawada, under the PM Palem Police Station limits, Visakhapatnam, earlier this month was reported as a mysterious death of bride T Sai Srijana minutes before her wedding. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital but was announced dead while undergoing treatment. The police who suspected her of consuming poison, and an attempt to suicide, registered a case of suspicious death before the investigation began.

The fast-tracked investigation revealed that the girl was in love with another boy named Mohan for the past seven years. When asked to marry her, Mohan requested for two years’ time to find a job. Srujana, who promised him she would try to stop the wedding, consumed poison and unfortunately lost her life. These chats were found on the girl’s Instagram account which also matched the poison bottle found among her belongings.

It has been reported that Srujana consumed a common flower shrub called Ganneru Pappu (Nerium oleander) which contains chemicals called toxic cardiac glycosides which could cause death when consumed. The young girl’s intentions have been revealed clearly that she had no intention of committing suicide and only wanted to stall the wedding.

