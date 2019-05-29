MP-elect MVV Satyanarayana shares his agenda for Visakhapatnam

The newly-elected MP from Visakhapatnam, MVV Satyanarayana has vowed to develop Visakhapatnam into a world-class city. Thanking the voters for electing him as their representative in the Parliament, the YSRCP leader shared his plans for the city, at the meet-the-press programme organised by Vizag Journalists Forum on Tuesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana shared that emphasis would be laid on resolving some long-pending issues in Visakhapatnam. Identifying the shortage of water as one of the major issues, he said efforts would be made to bring Godavari water and build reservoirs to ease the situation in the city. Expansion of the Anakapalle and Anandapuram State highway, pursuing the metro rail project, developing a six-lane road on the beach road, construction of Bhogapuram airport, increasing the air connectivity and fortifying the city as an IT hub to attract investors were some of the key areas that MVV Satyanarayana shed light on.

The YSRCP leader informed that he met former Visakhapatnam MP K Haribabu to know the status of several projects in the city. The MP said he, along with the support of his party members and the four TDP MLAs from the city, would strive hard to develop Visakhapatnam.

Stating that YSRCP would provide corruption-free governance in its reign, Satyanarayana informed that, if required, some of the previous projects will be re-looked and reviewed to ensure transparency.

Addressing the concern of achieving the Special Status Category (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, the Visakhapatnam-based politician said the YSRCP and its 22 MPs are committed to their fight for the same.