Visakhapatnam airport stands third in QCI survey

Visakhapatnam International Airport has bagged the 3rd rank among the airports having a footfall of 1.5 million to 5 million passengers a year. The survey was conducted by the Quality Council of India (QCI).

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) entrusted an independent party the QCI to survey and assess 34 of its airports, area wise on predefined parameters. These parameters included trolley management, navigation/signage facilities, solid waste management, car traffic management and parking facilities and air-side management. These values were extracted and then evaluated on a quantitative basis. The data analysed was further compiled on the basis of different parameters following which, the data was allocated respective weightages to obtain the final results in the assessment.

Visakhapatnam Airport scored 78.9% next to only Chandigarh, which scored 83% and Mangalore, which registered 79.5%.

Visakhapatnam International Airport is surveyed both quarterly and half-yearly by the Airports Council International (ACI). Also, the quality of services offered is assessed by the QCI.

The ACI, as part of its survey, checks 33 facilities such as parking facilities, value for money of parking areas, restaurant facilities, availability of baggage carts, time taken at the check-in counter, courtesy of the check-in staff, and waiting time at passport inspection to name a few.

As reported earlier, about 28.53 lakh passengers travelled from Visakhapatnam Airport in the year 2018-19 as compared to 24.81 lakh in the previous year. The movement of aircraft has also seen an increase of 21% this fiscal year.