The Telugu audience has taken to OTTs like a duck to water. Thanks to the increasing subscriptions across different platforms, content creators have been given the license to come up with engaging films and series in Telugu. Given the trend, OTT giants like Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video have also not been shying away from featuring Telugu content on their platforms. The platforms are currently featuring a host of films to keep the Telugu viewers hooked. Here, we take a look at 7 Telugu movies on Netflix that every lover must watch.

7 must watch Telugu movies on Netflix

#1 Mallesham

Mallesham is based on the life of Padma Shri awardee Chintakindi Mallesham, who revolutionised the weaving industry with his path-breaking invention. Featuring Priyadarshi in the titular role, this Raj Rachakonda directorial is a remarkable tale of grit and determination. The film struck a chord and fetched praise with its endearing characters and heart-touching narrative.

#2 C/o Kancharapalem

Among the finest Telugu movies made in recent times, C/o Kancharapalem was showered with love for a range of reasons. From keeping the audience hooked with its narrative to hitting the nail with its nativity, this film by Venkatesh Maha has been one of our top favourites for quite some time now.

#3 Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is as easy and breezy that a Telugu film comes. Directed by Tharun Bhascker, the film stars Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Sushant Reddy, and Venkatesh Kakumanu. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi emerged as a youth favourite and is still the go-to flick to drive away any day-to-day mundaneness.

#4 Evariki Cheppodhu

A sensible love story that manages to deliver an important message with a fair dose of entertainment, Evvarikee Cheppoddu came as a pleasant surprise. Backed by some credible performances, the film also gets it right with its music, cinematography, and other technical aspects.

#5 Awe!

Awe! is an off-beat film that took the audience by surprise with its unique concept. Directed by Prashant Varma and produced by Nani, this 2018 film is bound to be a gripping ride if you’re someone who relishes unorthodox content.

#6 Oh! Baby

Directed by Nandini Reddy, this remake of a Korean film starred Samantha Akkineni and veteran actress Lakshmi as the leads. It beautifully threw light on the untold stories of mothers and how they let go of their dreams to raise their children. Samantha’s heart-touching portrayal of an elderly woman is not to miss.

#7 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

One of the biggest blockbusters from Telugu cinema in 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is arguably the most popular Telugu film currently streaming on Netflix. Powered by terrific performances by Allu Arjun and Murli Sarma, the Trivikram directorial wooed the audience with its storyline, music, and drama.