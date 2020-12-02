In yet another shocking incident in Visakhapatnam, a young woman has been allegedly attacked with a knife by a jilted lover. The incident took place on Wednesday morning under the limits of the One Town Police Station. Reportedly, the woman is working as a ward volunteer in Visakhapatnam.

Preliminary reports suggest that the woman and the perpetrator in question knew each other for quite some time. As per sources, the accused tried to slit the throat of the victim under the suspicion that she was having an affair with someone else. After attacking the woman, he soon tried to kill himself as well. The attack saw the woman sustain severe injuries. She has been admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam, for medical treatment, where her condition is known to be critical. It has been reported that the attacker too sustained injuries in his attempt to kill himself. Further details regarding the incident are currently awaited.

This is the second such incident in Visakhapatnam in a space of just a few weeks. Earlier in November, in a similar incident, a 17-year-old girl died in Visakhapatnam after the accused in the case slit her throat. The incident, which had taken place at Gajuwaka, sent shock waves across the city and once again raised questions on women’s safety in the present day.