As a long weekend is around the corner, it’s the perfect time to catch up on the latest OTT releases. From thrilling adventures to action-packed comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here is the list of the most anticipated OTT releases of this week.

1. Darling:

Raghav, whose goal is to become successful and go to Paris for his honeymoon. But his life completely takes a tragic turn when his wife, Nnadhini, leaves him soon after the marriage for her loved one. Now, Ragahv’s dreams are shattered, and with a broken heart, he decides to commit suicide.

This is not where it ends! He meets another girl, Anandi, and then they get married within 6 hours of their meeting. Did he get a good ending? Not yet, now our hero is dealing with new characters every day. But why? Because Anandi (his wife) has a split personality disorder.

Starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Nabha Natesh as main leads, Darling is an entertaining and comic take on split personality disorder. The movie keeps you entertained with its plot twist during the interval scene. This light-hearted movie is family-friendly and makes you laugh this weekend.

OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release date: August 13

Trailer:

2. Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra:

A family is on a road trip to immerse the ashes in water, but instead of heading to the Ganga or Godavari, they are actually on their way to Goa.

This family is on a trip in their old, recently repaired van. However, things take a dramatic turn when the container containing the ashes of ‘Veeranjaneyulu’ disappears. Soon, they start facing challenges on a road trip. Watch the movie to know what comes next!

Starring VK Naresh and Priya Vadlamani in the lead roles, Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra is an upcoming Telugu comedy film. This road trip movie, with its trailer, promises both a comic and emotional journey blending laughter and heartfelt moments.

OTT platform: ETV Win

Release date: August 14

Trailer:

3. Manorathangal:

Nine intriguing stories, nine superstars, and eight legendary directors came together to make this masterpiece! Announced in 2021, Manorathangal is a highly anticipated project by the Malayalam industry. This venture, an anthology film based on stories by M T Vasudevan Nair, created considerable excitement in the viewers.

The trailer for the series and the title song have recently been released and are already generating a lot of buzz.

Starring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Fahad Faasil this is a nine-part anthology series that sets a suspenseful mood through its trailer. This will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: August 15

Trailer:

4. A Quiet Place: Day One:

Samira is struggling with chronic illness, one day she wakes up and finds herself in a completely different world, where extraterrestrial predators are in control. Now, she has to navigate her way into the terrifying world with a group of survivors!

Set against the backdrop of the chaotic streets of New York City, the film ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’, takes the audience into the world of alien invasion. Starring Samira (Lupita Nyong’o), and Eric (Joseph Quinn) in the main roles, this film is the third instalment in John Krasinski’s Quiet Place franchise and acts as a prequel to the first two movies.

OTT platform: Buy or rent on BookMyShow Stream

Release day: August 12

Trailer:

5. Shekhar Home:

An eccentric detective, Shekar, along with her new housemate Dr Jayvrat Sahni delves into the world of mystery by solving complex cases.

Set in the backdrop of the 1990s, Shekar Homes is a crime thriller series featuring Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey. The show, inspired by Sherlock Holmes, also stars Kirti Kulhari, Rasika Dugal, and Usha Utthup.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Release date: 14 August

Trailer:

6. Emily in Paris Season 4:

Emily in Paris is coming back with its new season. In the new season, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) faces emotional and professional turmoil following the dramatic events of Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) wedding.

Gabriel’s revelation that Camille is pregnant leaves Emily struggling with her feelings for both Gabriel and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). As she works with Gabriel to secure a Michelin star, their chemistry is tested by hidden secrets.

Meanwhile, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) faces a personal dilemma affecting her marriage, and at Agence Grateau, team disruptions occur due to personnel changes. On a lighter note, Mindy (Ashley Park) and her band get creative as financial issues impact their Eurovision journey.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: August 15

Trailer:

7. Jackpot:

This week get ready for the biggest jackpot of all time!

Katie is an aspiring actress who wins a jackpot but now everyone in California wants to kill her. The person who kills Katie before the sundown can legally claim her multi-billion dollar prize. “That’s a murder, no, not in California,” says his amateur bodyguard who is trying to protect her.

Starring Awkwafina and John Cena, ‘Jackpot’ is an action-comedy movie. Join Katie, as she embarks on one of the most exciting adventures of her life.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Release date: August 15

Trailer:

These new OTT releases offer a perfect mix of genres and stories to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for light-hearted comedy, thrilling adventures, or heartfelt dramas, there’s something to suit every taste. Don’t miss out on these exciting new additions to your watchlist!

Enjoy these binge-worthy OTT releases and have a fantastic long weekend!

