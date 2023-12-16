Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most successful franchise in the IPL, alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has announced on 15 December 2023 that Hardik Pandya will be leading the side in the upcoming IPL 2024. Earlier this year, the news of Hardik Pandya being traded to Mumbai Indians from his home franchise Gujarat Titans stirred a few rumours amongst the cricket fans. However, the announcement of Hardik Pandya becoming the captain was a shock to the sport enthusiasts and mostly a huge disappointment to Mumbai Indians fans.

The agitated MI fans have resorted to burning the MI flag and writing hateful comments on social media. Reportedly, Mumbai Indians have lost over two lakh followers on Instagram alone. Team Yo! has decided to interact with a few Mumbai Indians fans from Vizag, to know what they feel about the drastic move by this franchise.

“It was one of the worst decisions MI could ever take, Rohit has led the franchise to success and gave us five IPL cups. This was least expected and moreover, there is no reason to sack Rohit Sharma from the captaincy,” said Teja, a 23 year old ardent Mumbai Indians fan.

Another 25 year old cricket enthusiast, Raj, expressed his opinion that his the news did come as a shock, but he was not really surprised. “Rohit has only a few good years left now, I think it is the next obvious move for the franchise to make Hardik Pandya future ready under the guidance of Rohit”, he added.

“It would have been different if Rohit himself announced that he would be passing on the captaincy to Hardik. It was really disappointing to learn this news especially after the recent Cricket world cup final loss,” said Sahiti, another cricket fanatic and a Rohit Sharma fan.

A 19 year old Abhishek shared his feelings on how Rohit Sharma deserves a final match as a captain. “He has done so much in the last 10 years, but these things are bound to happen. Whoever the captain is, I hope the team does not drop their performance”, he added.

The news of this captaincy shift has surely taken all the cricket fans by a storm. Let us know what you feel about Hardik Pandya becoming the captain of Mumbai Indians.

