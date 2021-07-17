In a shocking piece of news arriving on Saturday morning, a mother of three, along with her children, was found dead in their house in the Visakhapatnam agency area. The incident happened in the Araku Valley on Friday night. Frequent conflicts among wife and husband are being cited as the cause of this horrific incident.

The four dead have been identified as 32-year-old S Surekha and her children 10-year-old Sushan, 8-year-old Sarvin, 4-year-old Siril. As per sources, Surekha, the mother, was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan in one room, while her three children were found lying in an unconscious state on the bed in another room at their house in the Visakhapatnam agency. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the children’s father Sanjeev went outside at around 4 pm and returned back at 10 pm. Witnessing the incident, he immediately rushed the three children to a nearby hospital but they were declared dead on the way.

Sanjeev works as a salesman in a Girijan corporation in the Araku Valley. The whole family was residing in a colony in the valley.

According to Araku Rural Chief Inspector (CI) GD Babu and Sub Inspector (SI) Nazir, evidence has been found indicating that Surekha, the mother, had given food mixed with poison to her children before hanging herself from a ceiling fan. During their investigation, the police found leftover food plates in the kitchen which were bagged as evidence.

A case has been registered into the four deaths and an investigation is ongoing. Bodies of the children have been sent to a regional hospital in Araku.