Each area in Vizag has its own specialty which we can remember for years together. In this city, we generally mention the special thing, or food, we get in a particular area before even mentioning the name of the locality. For example, Jagadamba Junction was always famous for the old movie theatres and Poorna Market is one street where you get everything you need for any event at home. Yo! Vizag takes you on a small city tour showcasing the specialty of some of the popular areas in Vizag.

List of popular areas in Vizag and their specialties:

#1 Poorna Market

This is one of the busiest markets in the whole city where you get everything you need for your homes. From utensils to home decorations. Poorna Market, lined up with shops all the way from the starting point, has wholesale garments, clothing, and a vegetable market. Having been around for ages, the area has some of the oldest shops now being run by fourth generations following the family business. Poorna Market has different varieties of oils, steel utensils, decorative materials, and things needed for wedding rituals. One side of the lane is especially with shops making eco-friendly fruit or vegetable baskets and mats. Also, a small block, opposite the vegetable market, is where fashion designers can get the material required for maggam design work.

#2 Police Barracks

This area is quite famous for buying or selling secondhand books, novels, and old notebooks. It is regularly frequented by engineers and bookworms. Entering this area, you will find mini-stores filled with books of different subjects and categories. Many engineering students sell their used books here to get pocket money, after completing their studies. This area also has matching centres for all women who design their own clothes.

#3 Kurupam Market

This is one of the oldest areas and is well known for gold & silver jewellery stores for many years. Many of the city’s first, and oldest, jewellery stores are still running their business at Kurupam Market, even if they have opened branches in busy areas such as Siripuram. Apart from gold and silver, one can also find gemstones and gold-plated artificial jewellery in this area.

#4 Sankaramatam

This area has lined up with plywood stores for any kind of furniture. Ask for a design, you get the best plywood material for making furniture.

#5 Jagadamba Junction

For many of us, watching the first-day first show movie at Jagadamba Junction used to give the best feeling. With a number of theatres in this area, it is the huge movie posters that give a great look to the area. The area also has the oldest watch stores and service centres. Jagadamba Junction is known for its garment stores selling at the best price for all classes of people.

#6 Daba Gardens

Even before online shopping, Daba Gardens was the only area to buy a mobile or get it repaired. Right from the B R Ambedkar statue, up to the end of the street, one can find many mobile stores and repair shops. The area is always busy and colourful with bright lights outside the stores, with some of them playing music and mini stalls on the footpath selling phone screen guards.

#7 Siripuram

Being the heart of the city, this area has seen a lot of change in the last few years. From small stores, built years ago, now the area has transformed with huge offices, companies, cafes, malls, etc.

#8 MVP Colony

One of the largest localities, with many sectors, is MVP Colony. As there are many colleges around, this area is one major spot for hostels, mess halls, and roadside eateries. This area is busy in the evenings, especially with youngsters hanging around at the food points.

#9 LIC building

This is one of the favourite areas for children where one can find a variety of colourful toys on the footpath. For many years, the area has had small businesses selling toys, apt for newborns right up to 12-year-olds, at reasonable prices.

#10 Gajuwaka

One of the oldest, and busiest, areas of Visakhapatnam, Gajuwaka is loaded with heavy vehicle traffic and principal shopping areas. . Autonagar, in the Gajuwaka area, is one place where all car company service centres are located. Here one can also see many cargo and courier storage godowns.

#11 Harbour

Another one of the oldest areas of Visakhapatnam, this is mainly inhabited by fishermen. . The area is surrounded by boats for fishing on one side, while having the cold storage points, and market, on the other side. Weekends are always the busiest times for the fishermen with people directly going to buy their favourite fish.

#12 Ram Nagar

Conveniently located in the middle of the city, Ram Nagar has four to five major hospitals for anyone during an emergency.

#13 Anandapuram

Anandapuram Junction is one specific area to get all varieties of flowers at a good price. Flowers, from other places, first come to this market; from where they are distributed to city markets.

#14 Diamond Park

With a small park in the heart of the locality, the area has quite a number of electronic appliance showrooms. Without a second thought, those who need to buy a washing machine or a television set, or an air conditioner, directly come to Diamond Park. The area is always busy and flocked with people, especially during the festival season when the showrooms introduce discounts and sales.

#15 Zilla Parishad

The list of popular areas in Vizag is incomplete without Zilla Parishad. Surrounded by blood banks, diagnostic centres, and hospitals, Zilla Parishad is a one-stop destination for all kinds of medical centres.