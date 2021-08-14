So far, around 14,40,245 people, in the 45+ years age group, have been vaccinated in Vizag. 82.7 percent of the vaccination drive for that particular age has been completed. Among these people, 9,61,393 individuals are between 45-60 years of age and 4,78,852 are 60+ years old. Taking up a series of mega vaccination drives, depending on the availability of vaccines, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Medical & Health Department of Vizag District have been making steady progress in vaccination.

On Friday, the city vaccinated a total of 78,314 individuals. Among the total, 45,059 were receiving their first dose (34,981 mothers, 4,899 pregnant women, 15 international travellers, and 3,698 teachers). Of these people, 1,466 got vaccinated at private hospitals. Parallelly, 2,478 individuals went for their second dose (1,759 mothers, 359 pregnant women, 39 international travellers, 40 teachers). 281 individuals got their second dose at private hospitals. In the 45-60 years age group, 13,223 were for the first dose and 5,893 for the second dose. In the 60+ years age group, 3,644 were for the first dose and 1,878 for the second dose.

Till date, a total of 24,68,683 individuals have been vaccinated in the city, including 18,52,132 (first dose) and 6,16,551 (second dose). Among the total, 12,69,683 are female and 11,98,680 are male. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Vizag District Immunization Officer, S Jeevana Rani, said “We would complete 100 percent vaccination for above 45 years by next week. The next phase of vaccination will be totally focused on women and individuals above 18 years of age.” So far, 10,28,438 people in the 18-44 age group have been vaccinated in Vizag.

Ever since the vaccination process began in the city, women have been ahead in getting vaccinated. As the schools are ready to reopen in a week, teachers are being vaccinated on priority. Furthermore, now that people above 45 years of age are nearing cent percent vaccination, pregnant women and mothers with children below 5 years of age are next in line, considering that children are reportedly more vulnerable to the third wave of Covid-19.