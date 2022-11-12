Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Vizag as a part of his two-day tour to four South Indian states, inaugurated several Central Government projects and also laid foundation stones for others in the city. Modi will be heading to Hyderabad from Vizag.

The Prime Minister reached Visakhapatnam at 8 pm last night and was received by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Modi later took part in a roadshow where various BJP supporters welcomed him.

Today, the Prime Minister headed to the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds, where an ocean of people gathered to witness the inauguration of the development of various Central Government projects. Modi, along with Jagan, digitally inaugurated development works for the six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Vizag Economic Corridor and dedicated to the nation the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), a deep water block project.

He laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station at the cost of ₹460 crores and the modernisation of the Fishing Harbour. Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Project of GAIL, which will be built at the cost of ₹2,658 crores. This new pipeline is aimed at supplying natural gas to the Srikakulam and Vizianagaram Districts of Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, projects worth ₹10,000 crores were inaugurated by the Prime Minister today. Union Railway Minister, CM and PM later addressed the gathering.

