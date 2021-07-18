Netflix is an OTT platform that brought a change in the pattern of content viewed in Indian. It has completed 5 years of bringing a plethora of stories, from all across the globe, to its subscribers’ in India. Offering a vast collection of the best web series, from different countries, Netflix is the go to destination for all film and television buffs. How often do we watch a show and get startled by its concept? The OTT streaming platform is a library to some of the most mind-boggling web series. Stories that leave behind the curiosity leading to a trail of thought for discussing some mind-bending theories. Yo!Vizag lists out some of the mind-bending series on Netflix that are sure to confuse you repeatedly.

#1 Behind Her Eyes

Released in 2021, Behind Her Eyes is a psychological thriller with supernatural undertones. Having beautiful cinematography, with a slow paced direction, it intended to create a highly engrossing between the characters as well as the audience. Based on the 2017 novel by Sarah Pinborough, the series explores the theme of extreme forms of love that have psychopathic connotations. The 6 episodes long series stars Simona Brown, Tom Bateman, Eve Hewson and Robert Aramayo in leading roles.

#2 Dark

A German web series that redefined the genre of time traveling, and its possible outcomes, was the 2017 release – Dark. The series ran 3 seasons that premiered in 2017, 2019 and the finale in 2020. Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Fries for Netflix, it is about a family so deeply interconnected in a timeline that continues in the lapses of 30 years from the present. With a mystical overtone and a brooding sense of horror that prevails over the series, Dark is a must watch. It’s one of the most mind-bending series ever and can be streamed on Netflix.

#3 Love Death + Robots

Winner of two Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Love Death + Robots is a science fiction anthology series co-produced by the genius thriller movie maker David Fincher. A second season to the anthology released in 2021. Spanning for 20 minutes, the themes for these short stories include either love, death or robots.

#4 Into The Night

What happens when one day you wake up to find that the rays of sunlight are now life threatening, killing everything that comes in it’s path? Netflix’s first ever Belgian web series, Into The Night, is based on the same theory. The sci-fi thriller was inspired from the 2015 novel, The Old Axolotl, by Jacek Dukaj. A soldier, after knowing about the disaster, hijacks a plane with limited passengers to fly west in order to protect himself. Premiered in 2020, the series is six episodes long and is renewed for another season.

#5 Black Mirror

Set in a dystopian future not very far away from the present day, Black Mirror presents a situation where the future takes over. The sci-fi thriller series is in the form of an anthology that spans for 5 seasons with each episode presenting a different story. It is based on the 1950s series, The Twilight Zone. The scale at which this series on Netflix dares to imagine is mind-bending.

#6 Altered Carbon

Created by Laeta Kalogridis for Netflix, Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk television series. Premiering in 2018, the series was based on the 2002 novel by Richard K. Morgan. It deals with the idea of a world where the subconscious of a man can be transferred to different bodies. The first season is 10 episodes long while the second is 8. The show has been cancelled after the second season.

#7 The OA

The OA is a 2016 drama with the themes of science fiction, mystery and supernatural fantasy elements. Created, and executive produced, by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij for Netflix, the show was cancelled after the second season, which premiered in 2019. The series revolves around a blind young woman who returns to her home after being missing for seven long years. Everyone is shocked not only by her miraculous appearance after seven years, but also for the fact that she no longer remains blind.

#8 Wild Wild Country

Winner of the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Wild Wild Country is a 2018 docu-series. It is based on the controversial Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, his personal assistant Ma Anand Sheela, and their Rajneeshpuram Community located in Wasco County, Oregon. Before releasing on Netflix, the series premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The series tells the true story of the conflict that led to the first bioterror attack in the United Nations.

#9 Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is a BBC comic science fiction series based on the novel by Douglas Adams. The 2 seasons long series stars Samuel Barnett and Elijah Wood in the leading roles. The show was cancelled following the broadcast of its second season. Overdosed with weirdness the show is a comic relief along with twisting surprises.

#10 Stranger Things

A Netflix original series, Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins in the 1980s. The science fiction horror drama series is created by the Duffer Brothers – Matt and Ross Duffer. The story chronicles a group of young friends in a search for their lost friend. Along the way, they discover some of the weirdest government secrets. It stars an ensemble cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton,and Joe Keery. Premiered in 2016, the series is said to be based on a true story and spans for 3 seasons with the 4th season in making.