The naturally formed red sand dunes in Visakhapatnam popularly known as Erra Matti Dibbalu in Vizag will be developed as a tourist destination. The red sand dunes have been identified as a national geo-heritage site. In the wake of the recent allegations raised about mining at Erra Matti Dibbalu, State Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inspected the area along with the GVMC, Revenue, Police Department officials on Saturday.

Speaking on this, the Tourism Minister clarified that the lands that had been moved were not the red sand dunes but lands in the Nerellavalasa area. He said that the State Government will keep an eye on the tourism spots and make sure that such incidents do not happen. He inspected the area to see how it can be developed. “We have the responsibility to preserve the natural beauty and make spots such as Erra Matti Dibbalu as one of the tourist destinations in Vizag,” said The Minister.

Erra Matti Dibbalu, located in a 261 acre land, so far lacks any development activities. The area is fully grown with plants and trees which cannot be damaged. Keeping the greenery the same, around 5 acres of land will be developed for tourists and film shootings. As a part of the development, a road will be laid for the tourists to visit, view points will be set up to create a pleasant atmosphere.

Along these lines, the Government is also planning to develop Thotlakonda, a Buddhist heritage spot in Vizag. The authorities have been directed to coordinate with the Revenue Police Departments to make sure that all the tourist spots are provided with proper security.