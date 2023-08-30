On Friday, 1 September 2023, a mega job mela to fill vacancies in over 640 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming mega job mela drive in Vizag.

IIFL Finance Ltd

Name of the role: Customer Relations Officer/ Bank Credit Manager/ Branch Manager

Educational qualification: 10th/ Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,5000-35,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

RBL Bank

Name of the role: Tele Caller

Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 16,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Adaan Solutions Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Data Entry Operator/ Pickers and Packers/ Van Delivery Executives

Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree (with computer knowledge)

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

MAS Marine Services

Name of the role: Trainee

Educational qualification: 10th/ Inter

Age: 23-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Trainee Tech Infra India Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Piping Engineer/ Design Engineer/ Safety Supervisor

Educational qualification: Diploma/ Btech (mechanical and electrical)

Age: 23-45 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-40,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

TeamLease

Name of the role: Relationship Executive/ Branch Relationship Manager/ Tele Caller/ Backend Support/ Team Leaders

Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 80

Also read: Andhra Premier League Season 2 concludes in Vizag, Rayalaseema Kings lift the trophy

Bio For Indian Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Fitters and Electricians

Educational qualification: ITI (fitter and electrician)

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Deccan Fine Chemicals

Name of the role: Trainee Chemist/ Junior Chemist

Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry/ MSc Chemistry (2016-2023 batch)

Age: 21-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: ITI Apprentice

Educational qualification: ITI (fitter and electrician)

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,500 + overtime bonus

Number of vacancies: 100

Reliance Digital

Name of the role: Sales Associates

Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Reliance Jio

Name of the role: FFTC Fiber Connections, Engineering NLD, Engineers (Tower), Engineers (Home), Sales Team Leaders, Deputy Manager, Director DTH Sales

Educational qualification: BE/ BTech/ Diploma Civil and ECE/ Any Graduate (with 205 years experience)

Age: 10-35 years

Salary offered: rs 15,000-50,000 per month (based on experience)

Number of vacancies: 100

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 1 September 2023 with their certificates.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.