On Friday, 1 September 2023, a mega job mela to fill vacancies in over 640 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming mega job mela drive in Vizag.
IIFL Finance Ltd
Name of the role: Customer Relations Officer/ Bank Credit Manager/ Branch Manager
Educational qualification: 10th/ Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,5000-35,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
RBL Bank
Name of the role: Tele Caller
Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 16,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Adaan Solutions Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Data Entry Operator/ Pickers and Packers/ Van Delivery Executives
Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree (with computer knowledge)
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
MAS Marine Services
Name of the role: Trainee
Educational qualification: 10th/ Inter
Age: 23-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Trainee Tech Infra India Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Piping Engineer/ Design Engineer/ Safety Supervisor
Educational qualification: Diploma/ Btech (mechanical and electrical)
Age: 23-45 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-40,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
TeamLease
Name of the role: Relationship Executive/ Branch Relationship Manager/ Tele Caller/ Backend Support/ Team Leaders
Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 80
Bio For Indian Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Fitters and Electricians
Educational qualification: ITI (fitter and electrician)
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Deccan Fine Chemicals
Name of the role: Trainee Chemist/ Junior Chemist
Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry/ MSc Chemistry (2016-2023 batch)
Age: 21-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: ITI Apprentice
Educational qualification: ITI (fitter and electrician)
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,500 + overtime bonus
Number of vacancies: 100
Reliance Digital
Name of the role: Sales Associates
Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Reliance Jio
Name of the role: FFTC Fiber Connections, Engineering NLD, Engineers (Tower), Engineers (Home), Sales Team Leaders, Deputy Manager, Director DTH Sales
Educational qualification: BE/ BTech/ Diploma Civil and ECE/ Any Graduate (with 205 years experience)
Age: 10-35 years
Salary offered: rs 15,000-50,000 per month (based on experience)
Number of vacancies: 100
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 1 September 2023 with their certificates.
