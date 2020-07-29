Vizag District Collector, V Vinay Chand has released a medical staff recruitment notification to fill in vacancies at COVID-19 hospitals in the district. As per the order, interested candidates can apply for the role of Staff Nurse, Anaesthesia Technician, X-ray Technician, Lab Technician, ECG Technician, and Multi Purpose Health Worker (MPHW).

Eligibility criteria as per the medical staff recruitment at COVID-19 hospitals in Vizag:

For the role of Staff Nurse:

The candidates applying for the post of Staff Nurse should possess a degree in Nursing/General Nursing & Midwifery course from a government recognised institute.

For the role of Anaesthesia/X-ray/Lab/ECG Technician:

The candidates applying for the post must have completed the degree in the respective courses from recognized institutions along with one-year clinical training in selected Government Hospital (Area Hospitals, District Hospitals & Teaching Hospitals) or completed one-year apprenticeship training in identified hospitals approved by the Indian Paramedical Board.

For the role of MPHW:

The candidates applying for the post must possess an 18-month MPHW training certificate recognised by Andhra Pradesh Nursing and Midwives counsel or must pass vocational MPHW course (intermediate) and have completed one-year clinical training in a selected Government Hospital (Area Hospitals, District Hospitals & Teaching Hospitals) or completed one-year apprenticeship training in identified hospitals and awarded apprenticeship completion certificate by the Board of Apprenticeship Training, Government of India.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview at King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam in between 11AM and 5PM, along with the required documents. The applicants must produce the original certificates of SSC, Intermediate, qualifying examination, and aadhar card, along with a passport size photograph at the time of the interview. It is to be noted that the candidates will be recruited on a contract basis by Andhra Pradesh State Government.

Selection Procedure:

As per the notification, the eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on their profile and performance in the personal interview.