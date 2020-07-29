So far, July has seen a mixed bag of results when it comes to digital releases. While Dil Bechara witnessed numbers that blew the roof off, a few others have received a tepid response from the audience. As we gear up to bid adieu to yet another month of no cinema halls, a handful of flicks promise to end July on a high. From the much-awaited Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya to Raat Akeli Hai, here are 5 new movies that will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 and Disney+Hotstar this week.

5 movies on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, other OTTs to watch this week:

#1 Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

An eagerly awaited Telugu film, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya will be finally greeting the audience this week. Directed by Venkatesh Maha, of C/o Kancharapalem fame, the film is the official remake of Malayalam hit Maheshinte Prathikaaram. Featuring the promising Satyadev in the titular role, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, which was originally scheduled to be released in theatres in April, will now be streaming on Netflix from 31 July.

Where to watch: Netflix

Streaming from: 31 July

#2 Shakuntala Devi

Based on the life of Indian mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi, this Anu Menon directorial is among the Hindi releases this week. Starring Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, and Amit Sadh, Sanya Malhotra, and Jisshu Sengupta in other key roles, the film is expected to shed light on the untold aspects of the “Human Computer”.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: 31 July

#3 Raat Akeli Hai

Yet another Bollywood release that has been awaited by film lovers is Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawzuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. Directed by debutant Honey Trehan, this investigative crime thriller grabbed eyeballs with its recently released trailer. Siddiqui will be seen playing the role of a small-town cop who is challenged to investigate the case of an extremely powerful local politician.

Where to watch: Netflix

Streaming from: 31 July

#4 Lootcase

Joining the movies lined up for release on 31 July is Kunal Khemu’s Lootcase. Featuring a slew of talented actors including Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao, and Rasika Dugal among others, this Rajesh Krishnan looks to come as a fun ride. The plot involves the main characters run in circles to gain possession of a suitcase full of cash.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Streaming from: 31 July

#5 Yaara

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yaara, which is set in 1975, is the story of four friends and their Chaukdi Gang. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruthi Haasan, and Vijay Varma among others. Yaara will be making its way to Zee5 on 31 July.

Where to watch: Zee5

Streaming from: 30 July