The COVID-19 pandemic is on a rampant rise in India. Many health experts are of the opinion that the subcontinent nation will continue to see a rise in cases in the next couple of weeks. Closer home, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a whopping 87,000 cases being registered in July 2020 alone. This is a far cry from what the figures suggested in the state in June. The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh stood at 10,331 as of 24 June 2020. This number has exponentially increased to a total of 1,10,297 cases as of 28 July 2020. The COVID-19 graph in Andhra Pradesh marks steep rises in the cases from mid-July.

A brief timeline of increasing COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh:

12 March 2020: Andhra Pradesh registers its first COVID-19 case

25 April 2020: COVID-19 total reaches 1000

9 June 2020: COVID-19 total crosses the 5000-mark

24 June 2020: Tally doubles to 10,000 cases in fortnight

20 July 2020: Tally escalates to 50,000 cases

27 July 2020: Tally doubles to 1,00,000 cases in seven days

Andhra Pradesh COVID graph:

Within the last seven days alone, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a steep rise in cases, with East Godavari and Kurnool districts being among the most severely hit. Both districts have registered a total of 16,063 and 13,380 cases respectively so far. Guntur at 11692, Anantapur at 10987 cases, and West Godavari at 9577 cases have also been causing concerns to the authorities. The deaths on the rise as well, the state authorities have have strongly advised citizens to follow safety etiquette.

In some pockets of these districts, both voluntary and government-imposed lockdowns have been reintroduced in order to curb the rampant spread of the virus. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, speaking at a review meeting, held on Tuesday, said that the state is testing over 50,000 samples every day, leading the charge in the country. He stated that the AP’s officials aren’t under-reporting or misreporting numbers. The Chief Minister also added that District Collectors and Joint Collectors will be held accountable if any COVID-19 patient isn’t allotted a bed within 30 minutes.