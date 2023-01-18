Since Christmas, our calendars have been busy, right up to New Year and Sankranti. Now, as we’re slowly wrapping up the festivities, you might be wondering what you could do to make the upcoming weeks just as fun. How about watching these movies releasing in theatres in January? Cinephiles are in for an entertaining time, with movies under various genres hitting screens in the upcoming week.

Here are 10 movies releasing in theatres in January.

Akhanda (Hindi)

Akhanda, a devotee of Lord Shiva, exhibits his powers as he takes on evildoers. The action movie stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and others. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, this is the Hindi version of the original Telugu film.

Release date: 20 January 2023

Poovan (Malayalam)

Hari has been battling insomnia, and it only gets worse, thanks to a rooster next door. The movie also depicts how important social issues are being tackled in an amusing way. The comedy-drama film stars Antony Varghese, Vineeth, Girish A.D, and others. This upcoming release is directed by Vineeth Vasudevan.

Release date: 20 January 2023

Ayisha (Malayalam)

Ayisha stars Manju Warrier in the lead role and is directed by Aamir Pallikal. The family entertainer follows the story of Ayisha, who migrates to the Gulf and becomes a domestic worker for an elite Arab family. She learns to adjust to her new life by picking up necessary etiquette and forming close bonds.

Release date: 20 January 2023

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (English)

Puss realises that he has lived out eight of his nine lives. The fearless cat sets out on a daring journey seeking the Last Wish which might restore his nine lives. The animated adventure movie is directed by Joel Crawford and voiced by Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén and others.

Release date: 20 January 2023

Doctor Bakshi (Bengali)

Mrinalini, a novelist, gets trapped in a murder mystery, and Doctor Bakshi uses his medically based innovative methods to solve the intriguing case. The Bengali thriller film is directed by Saptaswa Basu and stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Subhasree Ganguly, Akshay Kapoor, and others.

Release date: 20 January 2023

Pathaan (Hindi)

Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, takes on the leader of a terrorist organisation, Outfit X, who is planning an attack on India. The Hindi film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and more. The action-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, is one of the most anticipated movies releasing in theatres in January.

Release date: 25 January 2023

Hunt (Telugu)

Hunt is a Telugu action-thriller movie starring Sudheer Babu, Bharath Niwas, and Srikanth Meka in prominent roles. Arjun, a cop reputed for his intelligence in solving crimes, suffers from partial memory loss following an accident. He faces several threats as he tries to get to the end of a high-profile case he previously solved halfway. The upcoming movie is directed by Mahesh Surapaneni.

Release date: 26 January 2023

Dheera (Telugu)

Ranadheer gets hired to transport important cargo by road, and things get complicated along the way. The Telugu action film stars Laksh Chadalavada & Soniya Bansal in the lead roles and is directed by Vikranth Srinivas.

Release date: 26 January 2023.

Thankam (Malayalam)

Muthu and Kannan smuggle gold all the way from Thrissur to Mumbai. The movie depicts how things turn upside down for them on their way to Mumbai. The film stars Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, and others. The Malayalam crime movie is directed by Saheed Arafath.

Release date: 26 January 2023

Butta Bomma (Telugu)

Butta Bomma is a feel-good Telugu movie following the story of an enthusiastic girl named Satya. Satya has her way with the villagers owing to her bubbly personality, and she eventually develops feelings for an auto driver. The film is directed by Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh and stars Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta, and Arjun Das in the lead roles.

Release date: 26 January 2023

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.