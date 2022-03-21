March seems to be the month of big releases. With Radhe Shyam already hitting the screen earlier this month, the Rajamouli magnum opus RRR is set to take the audience on a ride this 25th. But what to do if we don’t get the tickets to watch the movie? Don’t worry, because Yo! Vizag has you covered with a list of March 2022 OTT releases that are worth a watch.

Go ahead and check out the OTT releases in the latter part of March 2022.

Salute

Salute is a Malayalam mystery thriller, starring Dulquer Salman as a cop. This movie was directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Bobby Sanjay. The plot revolves around a sub-inspector on a long leave, who struggles to get over a murder case he solved during his service. This movie skipped theatrical release, for which a number of movie distributors backlashed at DQ.

Release date: 17 March 2022

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Jalsa

This Hindi thriller stars Vidya Balan as a well-known journalist. Jalsa marks Vidya Balan’s second collaboration with the director of Tumhari Sulu, Suresh Triveni. The story revolves around a road accident, or at least what looks like a road accident, which unfurls the plot. Yet another movie that skipped theatrical release, the movie has received mixed responses.

Release date: 18 March 2022

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Windfall

Windfall stars Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Collins in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a man who breaks out into a billionaire’s vacation home and the plot takes a sudden twist when the billionaire shows up at the house along with his wife.

Release Date: 18 March 2022

OTT Platform: Netflix

Lalitham Sundaram

Directed by debutant Madhu Warrier, this movie stars Biju Menon, Manju Warrier, Saiju Kurup, and others in prominent roles. The movie revolves around three siblings, too busy in their professions, who reunite for their mother’s death anniversary. This Malayalam comedy-drama skipped theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Release date: 18 March 2022

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Bheemla Nayak

The most awaited multi-starrer hit the screens on 25 February, after getting postponed multiple times. Though it is a remake of a Malayalam film, the movie satisfied the Powerstar fans with its mass elevation scenes with the Telugu touch and electrifying background score by SS Thaman. After a successful run at the box office, the movie is set for an OTT release coinciding with the theatrical release of RRR.

Release date: 25 March 2022

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar, Aha

Valimai

Thala Ajith is set to hit the OTT platforms with Valimai this month. After multiple postponements, the movie hit the screens on 24 February 2022, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi. and Malayalam. This movie also stars the Tollywood sensation Karthikeya as the antagonist.

Release date: 25 March 2022

OTT Platform: Zee5

Which one of these March OTT releases are you watching this weekend?